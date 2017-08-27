UPSC issues recruitment notification for various posts, check on www.upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued a recruitment notification for 41 posts on its website, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The UPSC has announced dates and procedure for applying to these posts and has asked candidates to fill Online Recruitment Applications (ORA), adds the report.

The candidates can check the detailed notification here, which has been issued for the following posts:

Specialist Grade-III, (Microbiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (27 vacancies), Economic Officer, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog (10 vacancies), Economic Officer, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (one vacancy), Superintending Epigraphist (Dravidian Inscription), Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture (one vacancy), Junior Interpreter (Chinese), Ministry of External Affairs (one vacancy), Junior Interpreter (Japanese), Ministry of External Affairs (one vacancy).

What is the last date to apply?

Last date for submission of ORA - 14 September till 11.59 pm

Last date for printing of submitted ORA - 15 September till 11.59 pm

Where can you apply?

Candidates can only apply online on UPSC's official website.

The UPSC will shortlist suitable candidates from the online applicants and will interview them, according to a report in The Financial Express.

The shortlisted candidates will have to carry a hard copy of their online application along with other documents, adds the report.