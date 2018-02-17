UPSC IES Prelims 2018 results announced, Main exams on 1 July; check upsc.gov.in for details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the 2018 Indian Engineering Services (IES) preliminary examination. Candidates can check the commission's official website upsc.gov.in, for more information.

In a notification, UPSC announced the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the IES (Main) Examination, 2018.

"The candidates declared qualified are required to appear in the IES (Main) Examination, 2018 to be held on 1 July, 2018," the commission said.

It added, "The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the 'Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2018' issued by the Ministry of Railways and the examination notice no.01/2018 dated 27 September, 2017 issued by the commission which is also available on its website."

The candidates may download their e-admit cards from the commission’s website around three weeks before the commencement of the IES (Main) Examination, 2018.

The commission informed that marks secured by candidates and cut-off marks of IES (preliminary) examination, 2018 will be uploaded on upsc.gov.in after the declaration of final result of IES, 2018.