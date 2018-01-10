UPSC announces Civil Services (Main) results, interviews to be held from 19 February

New Delhi: The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held in October-November last year, were announced on Wednesday.

The successful candidates are likely to be called for Personality Test (interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Group A and Group B central services in February, the UPSC said in a release.

"Candidature of these (successful) candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of interview," it said.

Interviews are scheduled to commence from 19 February at the UPSC headquarters in New Delhi, the release said.

The UPSC has said that it would not issue any paper summon letters for the interview and the candidates will have to download their letters from the Commission's website from 18 January onwards.

It has also advised the candidates to exercise "due diligence" in going through the Revised Cadre Allocation Policy-2017 "extremely carefully" before submitting their zones and cadre preferences as the preferences "once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage".