UPSC 2018 Civil Services preliminary exam notification to be out on 7 February, check details on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the official notification for the Civil Services examination for 2018 on 7 February, according to several media reports. Aspirants can check details on the official website upsc.gov.in.

A circular issued by the commission showed that the last day for receipt of applications after the results are declared will be 6 March, 2018. According to Financial Express, candidates need to keep in mind that applications are invited for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination only.

Candidates who have qualified, as per the results issued by the commission, can go on to apply for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination. The report added that aspirants will have to apply online again, in the "detailed application form" which would be made available on the official website, according to the report.

The results for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, which has written and interview stages, will then decide the candidates for the various services and posts like IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS. Those interested in applying for the examination must possess a Bachelor's degree in any stream from universities recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to the The Indian Express, the preliminary examination has two papers, which involve "objective type" and "general studies" topics. The question papers are set in both Hindi and English.

India Today reported that aspirants who have appeared in the qualifying exam and are waiting for their results can also apply for the preliminary exam. They will need to submit the certificate of qualification along with the mark sheet to the UPSC before the main exam, the report added. The notification of Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 will also be announced on 7 February. According to DNA, UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) for 2018 will be scheduled to be conducted on 3 June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.