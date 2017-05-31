UPSC 2016 results declared: Karnataka girl Nandini KR tops, 1,099 candidates qualify

The results for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam conducted in 2016 were declared on Wednesday. The candidates can access the result list on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Nandini KR from Karnataka has topped the prestigious civil service examination which were conducted by UPSC in December 2016. "I always wanted to be an IAS officer," the topper told PTI.

The second position was secured by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, while G Ronanki secured the third position.

According to the results, which were uploaded on Wednesday evening, 1,099 candidates have qualified the UPSC and have been recommended by the commission for their appointment. There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

The results of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B' have been announced.

According to this report by News State, 500 general candidates, 347 OBC candidates, 163 SC candidates and 89 ST candidates have passed the exam.

