UPPSC Lower Subordinate Services mains exam results 2015 declared; check updates on uppsc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results for Lower Subordinate Services mains examinations on Thursday. Candidates can check their results on the official website at uppsc.gov.in

According to a notification by UPPSC, 10,610 candidates had appeared for the exam conducted on 24 April, 2014.

The selection of the UPPSC candidates is based on the mains, prelims results and interviews.

The commission has selected 2,113 candidates for the interview round, scheduled for 4 January.

According to The Indian Express, the exam was held to fill a total of 635 posts in the various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency authorised to conduct the civil services examination for entry-level appointments to the various civil services of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to check list of candidates qualified for the interview round (UPPSC Lower Subordinate):

1. Visit the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link for 'list of candidates qualified for interview in combined lower subordinate services exam 2015'.

3. Search for your roll number in the list. Save and take a print copy for future reference.