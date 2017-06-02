UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Results 2017 out on 9 June: Students can check grades at upmspresults.up.nic.in

After the UP board class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from 16 March to 1 April, 2017, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results on Friday, 9 June, according to News 18.

The results can be downloaded after 12 pm, as per The Indian Express.

UPMSP is one of India's biggest board, and in 2017, "more than 60 lakh students had registered for the high school and intermediate board exams and a total of 54,66,531 students appeared for the exam," NDTV reported.

As per India Today, the results can be checked on the following websites:

upmspresults.up.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

NDTV mentioned that the original mark statements and passing certificates will be provided to students within 15 days of declaring the results. This process will be done through the students' school and colleges.

In this year's Uttar Pradesh board exams, several cheating cases have been reported. At two exam centres in Mathura, students were caught mass cheating due to which the Board had to cancel the English paper. In Mathura, students were caught cheating en masse, because of which the English paper was cancelled by the board.

Moreover, approximately 1,500 students have been caught using unfair means. FIRs have been lodged against 178 invigilators. The board had to find replacements for 327 centre incharges and 600 invigilators. Due to high instances of copying and paper leaks, exams at 54 centres were cancelled and names of 57 centres were on the blacklist, as per The Indian Express.

The Indian Express further added that Uttar Pradesh has recorded over 13,000 dropouts in 2017. More than 7,802 students have backed our backing out from high schools and 5,708 have backed out from the intermediate level.