UP Police uncover illegal arms manufacturing unit in Mathura district, three arrested

IndiaPTIJun, 01 2017 07:32:34 IST

Mathura: Police arrested three persons and unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Hathia in Barsana police station area of the district on Wednesday.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said, "Acting on tip-off, a police team raided the factory. After a brief encounter, three persons were arrested. Manufacturing tools and some country-made pistols were recovered from the factory."

The arrested were Hazi Umar Khan, Ratia and Jamshed, all residents of Hathia village. Their accomplices, however, managed to flee.


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:32 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:32 am

