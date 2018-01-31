UP government probes if Kasganj violence was pre-planned as city remains on edge

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government in its report to the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said it was in the process of ascertaining if the violence and arson were pre-planned in Kasganj where communal riots broke out after a youth was killed on Republic Day.

In the report, the Uttar Pradesh Police said it "swung into action after the violence was reported and brought it under control quickly", according to Home Ministry officials.

It mentioned about the arrests made by the police and the circumstances leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.

"All facts are being ascertained to know if violence was pre-planned or not," said the report.

The Uttar Pradesh government's move comes a day after the Home Ministry sought a detailed report on the incident and the current situation in the state, including on measures taken to ensure peace in the district.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (Aligarh range) Sanjeev Gupta said the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the main accused in the Kasganj arson. He was identified as Salim.

Kasganj SP Piyush Srivastava said that notices pertaining to attachment of properties of the accused earlier arrested in connection with the violence have been pasted on their houses.

Following the killing of the youth, three shops, two buses, and a car were burnt by a violent mob. The district administration said it had taken a slew of measures to contain lingering tension, with the state government removing the Superintendent of Police.

As many as 118 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, according to inputs with the Home Ministry's Control Room.

Besides police, units of the anti-riot Rapid Action Force have been deployed in sensitive locations in the district to check untoward incidents, a senior Home Ministry official said.