UP government is planning to link 60,000 villages with the Start-up India programme

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 28 January said the state government will link 60,000 villages of the state with the Start-up India programme.

He made the announcement while addressing the Start-Up Master Class programme held at IIT Kanpur.

"The state government will link 60,000 villages of the state with the Start-up India programme and technology will reach the villages, so that the villagers can get employment from their home itself," Adityanath said.

He said the villages will be technically-sound and the people will come to know about various public welfare schemes.

He urged the IIT students to stay in the country, and contribute to the nations development.

On pollution in the Ganga river, he said, "Ganga passes from here before it reaches Prayagraj (Allahabad). Before the Kumbh fair starts, the river has to be made pollution-free. If the IIT students contribute, then Ganga can be made nirmal (clear)."

At Harcourt Butler Technical University, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundations of projects worth Rs 7,876.17 crore.