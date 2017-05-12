You are here:
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits family of BSF soldier killed in Pak attack on LoC

IndiaPTIMay, 12 2017 22:27:22 IST

Deoria: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday presented a cheque for Rs 4 lakh to the family of BSF head constable Prem Sagar who was killed and his body mutilated by Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

File image of Yogi Adityanath. PTI

Adityanath, who met Sagar's family in his native village Tikampaar to offer condolences, also promised employment to the children after completion of their studies, officials said.

The CM said a 'shaheed smarak' (martyr's memorial) and a girls' inter college will be set up in the village in the memory of the deceased.

He also said that a road will be built to connect the village to the main road, the officials said.

To a demand for a gas agency for the family, he said a recommendation for the same will be sent to the central government.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi had earlier given a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to the family on behalf of the state government.

Sagar and Army's Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh were killed and their bodies mutilated when Pakistani troops sneaked across the LoC upto 250 metres inside the Indian territory last week.


Published Date: May 12, 2017 10:27 pm | Updated Date: May 12, 2017 10:27 pm

