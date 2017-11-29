UP civic polls: Five booth-level officers suspended, cases lodged against 48 for anomalies in voters' list

Bareilly: Taking cognisance of reports of anomalies in the voters' list in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, the Bareilly district administration on Wednesday suspended five booth-level officers (BLOs), while cases were lodged against 48 of them.

District Magistrate (DM) R Vikram Singh said, "Owing to the laxity of the BLOs, who did not discharge their duty properly, cases have been registered against 48 of them, while five have been suspended."

The DM also informed that the administration would carry out a probe into the names of voters missing from the list.

Meanwhile, Syed Zurriyat Hussain Kazmi, the maternal grandfather of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, along with his family members, exercised his franchise in the third and final phase of polling in the urban local body election on Wednesday.

Union minister and Bareilly MP Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal also voted on Wednesday.