UP Board Result 2017: Could Yogi Adityanath's 'education overhaul' have a bearing on the outcome?

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results for Class X and Class XII Intermediate Exams on 9 June, 2017, at 12:30 pm. The results will be put up on official website upresults.nic.in.

But the fate of nearly 34.04 lakh students appearing this year for Class 10th exams and 26.24 lakh appearing for the Class 12th board exams could be altered by the various schemes and policies implemented by the Yogi Adityanath government, aimed to 'overhaul' education in the state.

The Hindutva-hardliner had envisioned an education system for his state that "promotes nationalism but is modern", and had introduced a number of reforms to realise his dream, that could arguably influence the results this year.

"I believe that we will see changes in the new academic year. All departments have been given a target of 90 days and present their achievements in front of me after 100 days," Yogi had said in an interview with Doordarshan, adding, there is a need of “complete overhaul of the education system” in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are a few steps of Yogi’s plan for education reform that could impact this year's results:

Crackdown on unfair means in exams

According to a report in The Financial Express, Yogi had called for a crackdown on the cheating mafia. As a result, countless FIRs were registered against students, teachers and other 'anti-social elements' involved in the business of cheating.

"We have asked the officials to make it a cheating-free education system and make arrangements in this regard," Yogi had said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, close to 2.7 lakh students decided to skip the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, possibly because strict vigilance made it impossible to cheat.

Another Hindustan Times report quoted an education expert on the relation between clearing the exams and the varying levels of strictness to combat mass copying

"The number of students clearing the high school or Class 10th and Intermediate or Class 12 board examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board fluctuated significantly in the past decade due to strict anti-copying measures implemented from time to time," the expert said.

Re-evaluation of students scoring above 90 percent

In a somewhat strange decision, a ruling was passed that all papers with scores above 90 percent will be re-evaluated. This decision has students worried as they feel that it would encourage evaluators to keep the marks below the 90-percent limit.

Use of coded answer sheets

According to a report in Moneycontrol, coded answer sheets were used this year in 31 identified districts of the state (where the use of unfair means in exams is common) which is likely to reflect in the results this year.

Rewards for girl students passing Class X boards

The Adityanath government announced that Rs 3,000 will be given when a girl student in the state reaches Class VI, Rs 5,000 in Class VIII, Rs 7,000 in Class 10th, Rs 8,000 on her reaching Class 12th and Rs two lakh when she attains the age of 21.

The government also announced a Rs 10,000 reward for every girl who passed Class 10th in Uttar Pradesh, which could help improve the results this year.

With inputs from agencies