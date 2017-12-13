UP Assembly to begin Winter Session tomorrow; supplementary budget tops agenda

Lucknow: The brief Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly gets underway on Thursday with the nine-month-old Yogi Adityanath government likely to table the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal on 18 December.

According to the tentative agenda, the session is likely to have seven sittings during which the first supplementary budget of the current fiscal (2017-18) and some important bills are likely to be tabled.

The supplementary grants are likely to be tabled in the House by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

The session which comes soon after the ruling party's impressive performance in the civic body polls will give a chance to the opposition to raise certain current issues and seek an answer from the government.

Leaders from opposition parties will be meeting to draft a strategy for pinning down the government in both the houses especially on issues like law and order, problems of farmers and steep hike in power tariff.

They will also be drawing the attention of the government on alleged step-motherly treatment to leaders of opposition parties.

Leader of Opposition and senior Samajwadi Party MLA Ram Govind Choudhury said the Opposition will unitedly chalk out its strategy and raise issues related to peoples' problems.

"We will expose the government before the people seeking answers over unfulfilled promises which the BJP and its leaders have been evading," Chaudhary added.