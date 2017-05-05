UP: 40-year-old man killed, 5 injured in clash over eve-teasing incident in Shamli district

Muzaffarnagar: A 40-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a clash over alleged eve-teasing at Mantgharh village in Shamli district, the police said on Friday.

According to Circle Officer Sunil Tyagi, a woman was allegedly harassed by one Dara Singh and her husband objected to it.

The confrontation between Singh and the husband, on Thursday night, turned into a violent clash in which others got involved. Sharp weapons and lathis were used in the clash.

Five persons, including three women, were injured.

The rival groups belonged to the same community.

The police has registered a case against several people, including Singh, who is the main accused in the case.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police has been deployed to ease the tension.