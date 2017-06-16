Unnao accident: Three including a toddler killed in car-truck collision

Unnao: Three persons, including a six-month-old baby, were killed and four others injured in a car-truck collision in Achalganj police station area of Unnao district on Friday morning, police said.

Unnao (UP): Three persons, including a 6 months old child, killed after their car collides with a truck in Achalganj. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2017

The car was on its way to Shuklaganj when it was hit by the truck while taking the turn on the main road, from an unauthorised cut.

Lalit (24), Anil Pandey (20) and six-month-old Avni died in the accident, police said.

The four injured were rushed to the district hospital from where two of the seriously injured were referred to Kanpur, police said, adding that bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.