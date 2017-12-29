You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

United States: 19-year-old Indian-origin student shot dead during robbery attempt at Chicago's Clark gas station

IndiaPTI29 Dec, 2017 20:02:13 IST

Washington: An Indian-origin student was shot dead during an attempted armed robbery in the United States, becoming one of the latest victims of gun violence in the country.

Another Indian was injured in the attack. Arshad Vhora (spelled as Arshad Vahora on his Facebook profile), 19, was shot dead on Thursday at the Clark gas station at 142nd and Langley in Dolton in Chicago, CBS News reported.

Police said two people were shot during an armed robbery attempt inside the convenience store.

Arshad Vahora was 19 year old student stuying at college in United States. Image courtesy: Facebook/

Arshad Vahora was a 19-year-old student studying at college in the United States. Image courtesy: Facebook/Arshad Vahora

The second victim, who was not named, was critically wounded, police said, adding the victims are related.

Vahora was filling in for a family member at the convenience store and gas station, relatives were quoted as saying by the report.

The suspects fled the scene. No one has been arrested yet. A $12,000 reward is being offered to help solve the case, the report said.


The shooting comes amidst growing attacks on Indians and Americans of Indian descent in recent months.

On 15 December, Karunakar Karengle was killed during a robbery by two hooded attackers in Ohio.


Earlier this month, a 30-year-old Indian national pursuing his masters in Chicago has been seriously injured after he was shot in his right cheek by an unidentified assailant.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a software engineer from India, was fatally shot in Olathe, Kansas, in February by a United States navy veteran who had told him and his friend at a bar to go back to their country.

Weeks later, a Sikh man was shot in his arm in his driveway in Kent, Washington state, by a masked man who had told him go back to his "own country".

There were 58,491 incidents of gun violence across the country in 2017 in which 14,763 people were killed and 29,888 others injured, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a not for profit corporation providing public access to gun-related violence.


Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 08:02 pm | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017 08:02 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores