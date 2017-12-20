You are here:
Union minister Krishna Raj hospitalised after falling ill during BJP meeting in Parliament

IndiaIANSDec, 20 2017 12:30:29 IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Krishna Raj was rushed to a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday after she fell ill during a party meeting in Parliament.

Raj, the Minister of State for Agriculture, was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after she complained of dizziness while attending the Bharatiya Janata Party meeting held in Parliament's Library Building.


The minister is stable now, the hospital said.


