Union minister KJ Alphons refuses Y-category security, calls it 'unnecessary waste' of resources

New Delhi: Tourism and tnformation and technology minister Alphons Kannanthanam has cut out his Y-category security, choosing to travel with a personal security officer (PSO) in his car instead.

According to sources in the minister's office, Alphons said he did not require additional security and it was an unnecessary waste of resources. "The minister is very particular about these things. He does not avail business class travel, he does not stay anywhere except in government guest houses while travelling. He also does not use his official vehicle during private visits," a source close to the minister said. "He has even forgone his Y-category security that he is eligible for," said an official close to the minister.

Even when Alphons' official bungalow was under repair, the minister did not avail the government-owned Ashoka hotel, choosing to stay in Kerala House instead.

On 25 November, when the minister visited his ministry at Transport Bhavan in central Delhi, he was driving his private car which was not allowed entry into the building guarded by CISF personnel.

Officials also said Alphons, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday, also does not call his staff to work when he works on Sundays.

During his recent visit to Kerala, the minister sneaked out for private work by auto giving instructions to his staff not to bother the security personnel who were provided to him by the Kerala government.

In major embarrassment for his officers a few months ago, Alphons was found travelling economy, while his senior officials travelled business class.

Later, the minister said that his officers were "entitled" to it, but it was his "choice" to travel economy.