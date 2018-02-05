Union minister Hansraj Ahir condemns ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir, says it shall 'cost Pakistan dearly'

New Delhi: Union minister Hansraj Ahir on Monday condemned the firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, in which four Indian soldiers were killed, saying it shall "cost Pakistan dearly".

"Pakistan has been violating ceasefire along the LoC. And this year the number of ceasefire violations are high," the Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

"On Sunday also, they violated ceasefire. We will not forgive Pakistan's actions," Ahir told reporters ahead of Parliament's Budget Session.

"The ceasefire violations would prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," he added.

On Sunday, four Indian soldiers were killed and four other persons were injured in the firing in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The killed soldiers included Captain Kapil Kundu, who would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on 10 February. Hailing from Haryana's Gurugram, he is survived by his mother Sunita.

The others were Riflemen Ramavatar, 27, from Baraka village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, besides Subham Singh, 23, from Kathua and Havilder Roshan Lal, 43, from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir.