Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to visit Kashmir; to meet chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the Valley.

During the trip, Mehrishi will meet governor NN Vohra, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and discuss with them the prevailing situation in the state.

The home secretary will also hold a meeting with top civil, police and army officers to review the security situation in the state.

Mehrishi's visit comes a day after a young Kashmiri army officer was killed by militants in Shopian district. Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed violence during the 9 April bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, in which eight people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents.

The Election Commission had also cancelled the 25 May bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, saying situation there was not feasible for holding election.

There have been protests by students in the Valley last month against alleged police excesses. Students, including girls, were seen pelting stones on security personnel in these incidents.