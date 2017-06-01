Uma Bharti announces committee to probe effect of de-silting and mining in river Ganga's flow

Sultanganj (Bihar): Union minister Uma Bharti on Thursday announced setting up of a committee in her ministry to look into the issues of de-silting and mining in the Ganga's stretch in Bihar.

Bharti's announcement comes nearly a week after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took up the issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contending that the silt situation in the Ganga was hampering its flow.

"A committee is being set up in my ministry to look into the issues of de-silting and mining in Ganga in view of complaints that the same is hampering the river's flow," a statement quoted Union water resources minister Bharti as saying.

Bharti made the remarks during a Ganga Chaupal (Ganga meeting) in Bihar.

The chaupal is a part of Bharti's ongoing Ganga Nirikshan Abhiyan (inspection campaign), being held in towns and places along the river since a week now.

Bharti also spoke about various initiatives the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which is cleaning the river under the Centre's Namami Gange programme, has taken to restore aqua life in the ailing river.

She told the attendees that the NMCG is also carrying out afforestation activities along the river's banks to avoid soil erosion and dumping of sewage and industrial waste into the river.

"The Namami Gange team is working tirelessly to create sewage treatment plants in towns and villages along the river. Projects to make the places open defecation-free have also been undertaken," Bharti added.

The minister conducted an interactive session in the state's Munger district too.