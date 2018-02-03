Co-Sponsor
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uma Bharti admitted to AIIMS after complaining of 'severe knee pain', condition reported to be stable

India PTI Feb 03, 2018 19:01:41 IST

New Delhi: Union drinking water and sanitation minister Uma Bharti was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after she complained of "severe knee pain".

"She had this knee ailment for some years now. On Friday evening the pain was unbearable for her. She had to be admitted to AIIMS on Friday night", a close aide of the Bharti said on Saturday.

The Union minister is undergoing treatment at the hospital's new private ward.

"She is stable and undergoing required medication," a hospital source said.


Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 19:01 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 19:01 PM

Also See






Rembrandt and Mughal miniatures: A look into the master artist's interest in Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb



Top Stories




Cricket Scores