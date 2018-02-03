Uma Bharti admitted to AIIMS after complaining of 'severe knee pain', condition reported to be stable

New Delhi: Union drinking water and sanitation minister Uma Bharti was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after she complained of "severe knee pain".

"She had this knee ailment for some years now. On Friday evening the pain was unbearable for her. She had to be admitted to AIIMS on Friday night", a close aide of the Bharti said on Saturday.

The Union minister is undergoing treatment at the hospital's new private ward.

"She is stable and undergoing required medication," a hospital source said.