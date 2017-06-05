Uliburu mining scam: Court frames charges against eight, 29 others filed by vigilance department earlier

Bhubaneswar: A special vigilance court on Monday framed charges against eight accused in the Rs 1,800 crore Uliburu mining scam case in Odisha.

The vigilance court in Keonjhar framed charges against prime accused Deepak Gupta and others in the case.

Apart from Gupta, charges were also framed against original leaseholder of Uliburu mines BK Mohanty, former deputy director of mines (DDM) of Joda mining circle Manas Ranjan Mohanty, and former mines officials Haladhar Das, Satyabrata Rout, Jagannath Mishra, Krutibas Giri and Rabindra Mohanty.

The vigilance department had earlier filed chargesheets against 29 persons in the mining scam.

Deepak was arrested by the state vigilance department on 4 September 2013 for his alleged involvement in the scam.

According to the chargesheet, Deepak had the power of attorney of an iron ore mine, lease of which was with BK Mohanty. He illegally extracted iron ore beyond the permissible limit in the mining plan.

Mohanty, who has 35 hectare iron ore lease at Uliburu, is accused of illegally raising and exporting iron ore worth Rs 1,800 crore up to 2009, before the irregularities were noticed by the government.