UGC NET November 2017 results announced; check your grades online on cbsenet.nic.in today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), which was held in November 2017.

Results will be put up on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in. Eligible candidates are required to visit the website on Wednesday, and keep their relevant candidate information handy to avoid delays.

As per a report on News18 Hindi, the NET exams are held for qualification as assistant professor or junior research fellowship. Once the results are announced, the report said, candidates will be issued certificates on behalf of the UGC's NET bureau.

The report added that over nine lakh contestants had given the exams, which were held in 5 November, 2017. In all, there were 84 subjects that the examinations was done for.

An older report on News18 said the results were originally scheduled to be released in mid-January as per past trends. But this was brought forward later.

The application process for the exam started in August last year and concluded in September, the report added. The CBSE had released all question papers along with their answer sets soon after the exams concluded. Candidates were given access to their recorded responses and an option to challenge the answer keys was made available.