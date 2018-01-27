Uddhav Thackeray hails media as 'strong pillar' of democracy, says even judiciary had to approach it

Mumbai: Media is an important pillar of democracy, and even the judiciary had to approach it, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Thackeray, who is the editor of Sena's mouthpiece, the daily Saamana, was apparently referring to the recent unprecedented press conference held by four senior Supreme Court judges to air their concerns.

"Media is such a strong pillar (of democracy) that even the judiciary had to go to media," Thackeray said, speaking as the chief guest at a convention of the Maharashtra Newspaper Vendors' Association and Mumbai Newspapers Association.

The Sena leader also said that he is indebted to newspaper vendors.

"Vendors played an important role in ensuring that Marmik, the weekly magazine edited and published by (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, reached every household," he said.

As the number of advertisement supplements in newspapers is increasing, vendors should get a share in the additional revenue, he said.