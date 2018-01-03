UCEED 2018 admit cards released at uceed.iitb.ac.in today; exam will be conducted on 20 January

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED).

All eligible candidates are required to visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, to download their respective admit cards, which will contain candidates' roll numbers and photographs, as also the examination schedule and location centres.

A report in The Indian Express said that the UCEED exam is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes conducted by IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IITDM Jabalpur.

The exams will be held on 20 January, at 10 am and will last three hours, the report said. Results will be declared on Sunday, 18 February.

As reported by News18, the exam will be for 300 marks and will be in English language only. The questions are divided into three categories: Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions; Multiple Select Questions (MSQ); and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

The report added that apart from the IITs, a few other universities also depend on the UCEED to allot seats for their graduation programmes. These varsities include Lovely Professional University, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Dehradun and VIT University, Vellore.