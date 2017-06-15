Uber sued after allegedly obtaining rape victim's medical records | Reuters

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, came as Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick announced a leave of absence this week.

Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and rule-breaking, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)

