Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim | Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber [UBER.UL] has agreed to settle a U.S. civil lawsuit filed by a woman who had accused top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her in India, according to a court filing on Friday. FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonTerms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court filing.

