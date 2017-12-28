U.N. says massive rights abuses in southern Philippines could intensify under martial law | Reuters

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 10:10 pm | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017 10:10 pm
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 10:10 pm | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017 10:10 pm
Venezuela's opposition takes EU human rights prize, urges world scrutiny | Reuters
White House says not right time for North Korea talks, despite Tillerson overture | Reuters
Industrial stocks drive Wall Street higher; Fed decision eyed | Reuters
Exclusive: Ford to base Fusion production in China, ship to U.S. - sources | Reuters