Typist working in Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's office held for 'extortion'

Mumbai: Police have arrested a typist working at the office of Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam for trying to "extort money" using the minister's name.

Kadam, a senior Shiv Sena leader, is the minister for Environment.

Mahesh Sawant, typist-cum-clerk was working at Kadam's residential office here. He called up a few people using the official phone and demanded money from them, a senior police official said.

When the minister came to know about Sawant's actions, he informed the police, the officer said.

A complaint was lodged at the Malabar Hill police station in South Mumbai on Friday. Police arrested Sawant on the same day, the official added.

As per the FIR, Sawant had demanded Rs 10 lakh from a businessman from Vidarbha region. Police were probing if Sawant had made a similar demand from others, the official said.

The accused has been booked under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.