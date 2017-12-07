Two policemen suspended after three Nepali-origin undertrials escape from Kanda jail in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Two policemen were suspended after three undertrials, charged with rape and murder cases, escaped from the Model Central Jail in Kanda, 15 kilometres from Shimla, in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident came to notice of the jail authorities in the morning at 4.15 am, a police official said.

The jail superintendent lodged a complaint in Boileauganj police station that three prisoners — Lila Dhar Kharak (22), Pratap Singh (27) and Prem Bahadur (22) — all hailing from Nepal, broke the jail and escaped.

During preliminary investigations, it was found that the inmates managed to escape due to the negligence of the two sentries on the night duty and both have been suspended, jail authorities said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, Director General of Police (DGP) Somesh Goyal said.

The prisoners reportedly cut the bars of the cell with a blade, climbed the outer wall with the help of pipes and jumped out of the jail.

Goyal said that the photographs of the prisoners have been flashed, borders have been sealed and frantic search operations are on to nab the prisoners.

Kharak is an accused in a murder case, Singh has been charged with rape of a minor while Bahadur was under arrest in rape cases registered in Rampur, Goyal said.