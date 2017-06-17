Two persons booked in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband for slaughtering buffalo

Saharanpur: Two persons have been booked under the updated Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly slaughtering buffaloes in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband on Friday, the police said.

"Deoband police received a complaint last night that some people had slaughtered buffaloes following which they reached the spot and arrested Sannvar and Mustafa. Buffalo meat and instruments used for slaughtering were recovered from their possession," SSP (rural) Vidhya Sagar Mishra said.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the duo, he said.

According to a recent government order, the list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.

The notification, passed on 23 May, requires owners to declare that cattle have not "been brought to market for sale for slaughter" and for market committees to verify that the buyer is an "agriculturist by seeing the relevant revenue document".