Two militants, nine terror sympathisers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two militants and nine overground workers (OGWs) of militant outfits have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town.

Sopore's Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh said the arrests followed a joint operation launched on Sunday 7 by the Army's marine commandos and Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police in Watlab area.

"During the search operation, two active militants identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan and Shuja-u-din Sheikh were arrested," he said.

"These militants had travelled to north Kashmir to recruit local youths for Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfits. Nine overground workers of these outfits have also been arrested."

An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and two grenades were recovered from the militants.

Overground workers are sympathizers of militants who act as their eyes and ears, keeping track of security forces' movements, arranging hideouts and shifting arms and ammunition from one place to another.

Four policemen were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) explosion planted by militants in Sopore town on Saturday.