  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, duo had travelled to Pakistan on valid visas for terror training

India FP Staff Feb 03, 2018 17:24:18 IST

Two militants were reportedly arrested from Baramulla on Saturday in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the army. News reports quoted the police as saying that they had gone to Pakistan on valid visas to obtain arms training there, according to a media report.

In the past couple of years, the police has successfully unearthed several modules which lure young boys to cross over to Pakistan for training, India TV quoted the Baramulla police as saying.

In January, in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, two militants and nine overground workers (OGWs) were arrested from Sopore.

The operation was conducted by army's marine commandos and Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police. The militants were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan and Shuja-u-din Sheikh. An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and two grenades were recovered from the militants.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 17:24 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 17:24 PM

