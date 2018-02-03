Two militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, duo had travelled to Pakistan on valid visas for terror training

Two militants were reportedly arrested from Baramulla on Saturday in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the army. News reports quoted the police as saying that they had gone to Pakistan on valid visas to obtain arms training there, according to a media report.

2 Pakistan trained terrorists arrested in Baramulla by Police, Army and CRPF. They had gone to Pakistan on valid Pakistani visa to obtain arms training there for undertaking terrorist activities in the valley: Baramulla Police — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

The arrested terrorists were given Pakistani visas by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. It’s pertinent to mention that for past couple of years police has unearthed several such modules who lure young boys to Pakistan to get trained and join militancy: Baramulla Police — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

In the past couple of years, the police has successfully unearthed several modules which lure young boys to cross over to Pakistan for training, India TV quoted the Baramulla police as saying.

In January, in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, two militants and nine overground workers (OGWs) were arrested from Sopore.

The operation was conducted by army's marine commandos and Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police. The militants were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan and Shuja-u-din Sheikh. An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and two grenades were recovered from the militants.

With inputs from IANS