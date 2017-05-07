Two member panel to draft appointment rules for Waqf Tribunal chairman, members

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 07 2017 18:33:30 IST

New Delhi: A two-member committee has been formed by the Delhi government to draft the terms and conditions for appointment of the chairman and members of the Waqf Tribunal.

Representational image. Reuters

The committee, formed last week, by the Delhi government's revenue department will be headed by the District Magistrate (South) Amzad Tak, a senior Revenue department official said.

The panel will submit its report in next three weeks, he added.

Earlier, the tribunal was a one-member body. It has been made a three-member body following an amendment in the Waqf Act in 2013.

A notification about formation of a three-member tribunal was issued on 15 March, he said.

The tribunal will look into all the aspects of Delhi Waqf Board and its properties. An important power of the tribunal as per Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013 will be to dispose off eviction applications or suits related to the properties on behalf of the Board, he added.

The two-member committee will prepare the blue print of the terms and conditions for appointment of the Chairman and other tribunal members, including their salaries and allowances, said an order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate-V (Headquarters) on 1 May.


Published Date: May 07, 2017 06:33 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 06:33 pm

