Co-Sponsor
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two Kashmiri students assaulted by 15 men in Haryana; six suspects identified, three arrested

India FP Staff Feb 03, 2018 12:16:57 IST

Two students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at Mahendragarh's Central University in Haryana, were allegedly thrashed by a group of 15 men on Friday when the duo was returning after offering congregational prayers. Three people have been arrested so far.

Aftab Ahmad and Amjad claimed that they were thrashed by a group of unidentified people on Friday "for no reason".

File image of one of the Kashmiri students assaulted in Haryana on Friday. News18

One of the Kashmiri students assaulted in Haryana on Friday. Image courtesy: News18

The two youths alleged that they were surrounded and attacked with "sticks, bricks and helmets" when they went to the market following the Friday prayers, reported NDTV.

"After offering prayers, when we went to the market, some people surrounded us. It seemed like they were following us," the report quoted the students as saying.

They claimed that the mob attacked them at Mahendragarh's Masani Chowk, and didn't even say why they were being targeted. The police, however, claimed that a verbal duel took place between the complainants and two locals, after their motorcycles were involved in a minor accident.

According to News18the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm. The victims had several bruises on their faces, arms and legs. They were rushed to a government hospital and discharged after their injuries were treated.

An FIR has been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the News18 report stated.

A police official said, "We have identified six people and three of them have been arrested."

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reacted sharply to the incident and demanded her Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar take strict action against the culprits.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described the incident as "terrible" and urged Haryana authorities to act soon.

The incident was also raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday, when the Opposition demanded a reply from the state government into the matter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would take up the matter with their Haryana counterparts.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 10:53 AM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 12:16 PM

Also See






Rembrandt and Mughal miniatures: A look into the master artist's interest in Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb



Top Stories




Cricket Scores