Two Kashmiri students assaulted by 15 men in Haryana; six suspects identified, three arrested

Two students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at Mahendragarh's Central University in Haryana, were allegedly thrashed by a group of 15 men on Friday when the duo was returning after offering congregational prayers. Three people have been arrested so far.

Aftab Ahmad and Amjad claimed that they were thrashed by a group of unidentified people on Friday "for no reason".

The two youths alleged that they were surrounded and attacked with "sticks, bricks and helmets" when they went to the market following the Friday prayers, reported NDTV.

"After offering prayers, when we went to the market, some people surrounded us. It seemed like they were following us," the report quoted the students as saying.

They claimed that the mob attacked them at Mahendragarh's Masani Chowk, and didn't even say why they were being targeted. The police, however, claimed that a verbal duel took place between the complainants and two locals, after their motorcycles were involved in a minor accident.

According to News18, the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm. The victims had several bruises on their faces, arms and legs. They were rushed to a government hospital and discharged after their injuries were treated.

An FIR has been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the News18 report stated.

A police official said, "We have identified six people and three of them have been arrested."

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reacted sharply to the incident and demanded her Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar take strict action against the culprits.

Shocked & disturbed to hear reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted in Mahendargarh, Haryana. I urge the authorities to investigate & take strict action. @mlkhattar — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 2, 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described the incident as "terrible" and urged Haryana authorities to act soon.

This is terrible & goes against the spirit of what @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence. https://t.co/5vBU2CxHMD — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 2, 2018

The incident was also raised in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday, when the Opposition demanded a reply from the state government into the matter.

Opposition in Jammu & Kashmir assembly raised the issue of alleged assault on two youth by a mob in Haryana's Mahendergarh, demand reply from state government. — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would take up the matter with their Haryana counterparts.

Haryana Police has taken cognizance.FIR NO 53 dated 02/02/18 u/s 148/149/341/323 IPC has been lodged in P/S https://t.co/mEHdcEwu0m of our officers is in touch with the boys as well.@MehboobaMufti @spvaid @islahmufti https://t.co/OS9QIR5NsD — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) February 2, 2018

With inputs from PTI