Two earthquakes measuring 5.5 and 5.1 on Richter Scale hit Kashmir and Uttarakhand; tremors felt in NCR, UP and Punjab

An earthquake measuring 5.1 richter jolted Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday morning. The earthquake struck 111-km northeast of Thang. There was no immediate report of any injury or destruction in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Financial Express reported.

Another earthquake, measuring magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale, hit the hill state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The epicentre of the quake was believed to be in Rudraprayag. According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake took place around 8.49 pm and had a depth of at least 30 kilometres.

Moreover, tremors lasting a few seconds were also felt in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab.

"Reports so far, from all across the district, indicate nothing adverse. It was a mild event," a Uttarakhand Police official told The Hindu.

The tremor is considered moderate, India Meteorological Department told IANS.

This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the state. Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.

As soon as tremors were felt, residents in various parts of Uttarakhand and other parts of north India.

With inputs from agencies