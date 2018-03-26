Two Dalit youths tied to pole, beaten up in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of torching a shop

Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two Dalit youths were tied to an electric pole and beaten up at Dhamna village near Chhattarpur, police said.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.

Some persons from the village, which is under the Bamita police station limits, beat up Punnu Ahirwar and Chhota Ahirwar on Saturday on the suspicion that they had torched a shop in the area the day before, police said.

Nobody has been arrested yet, said a local police officer.

District Superintendent of Police Vineet Khanna said he had asked a Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) to investigate the case thoroughly.