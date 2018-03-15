Two civilians killed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district; Naxalite militants suspected

Jamshedpur: Two persons, including a woman, were shot dead allegedly by Naxals in Marudanga village of adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district in Jharkhand on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, Sub-divisional police officer (Seraikela) Avinash Kumar said.

The Maoists also left hand-written posters accusing the victims of being police informers and collecting levy in their name, he said.

While the woman was a resident of that village, the identity of the male victim was yet to be ascertained, Kumar said.

A search operation has been launched to track down the ultras, he said.