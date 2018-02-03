Two buses torched in Kolkata, pelted with stones after death of two youths sparks clashes between locals and police

Kolkata: Two persons were killed when they were hit by a bus at Chingrighata crossing on the EM Bypass in Kolkata on Saturday.

Angry locals set two buses and a vehicle on fire and threw stones at the police after the accident, Bidhannagar city police commissioner Gyanwant Singh said.

The police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob.

Police reinforcements were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, he said.

People were forced to get off stranded transport and walk to their destinations.