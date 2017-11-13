You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, seven wounded in IED blast in Manipur's Chandel district

IndiaFP StaffNov, 13 2017 09:47:17 IST

An IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast killed two Assam Rifles jawans and injured seven others in Chandel district of Manipur near the India-Myanmar border on Monday morning.

According to The Financial Expresschoppers were called in to evacuate the area.

The site of the bomb blast in Manipur. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Incidents of IED blasts in Manipur have increased in the last few months.

On 30 June, one Assam Rifles jawan was killed and three others injured in an IED blast in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

The explosive was planted at 27 Assam Rifles check post at Ramva and exploded at 7.20 am.

A similar attack was carried out against Assam Rifles on 15 June, in which one jawan was killed and four others were injured. A banned terror outfit — the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) — had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The outfit claimed to have carried out the IED blast at Kashung village of Ukhrul district, a statement issued by the outfit had claimed.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 09:47 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 09:47 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories