Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, seven wounded in IED blast in Manipur's Chandel district

An IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast killed two Assam Rifles jawans and injured seven others in Chandel district of Manipur near the India-Myanmar border on Monday morning.

According to The Financial Express, choppers were called in to evacuate the area.

Incidents of IED blasts in Manipur have increased in the last few months.

On 30 June, one Assam Rifles jawan was killed and three others injured in an IED blast in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

The explosive was planted at 27 Assam Rifles check post at Ramva and exploded at 7.20 am.

A similar attack was carried out against Assam Rifles on 15 June, in which one jawan was killed and four others were injured. A banned terror outfit — the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) — had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The outfit claimed to have carried out the IED blast at Kashung village of Ukhrul district, a statement issued by the outfit had claimed.

With inputs from PTI