Twelve-year-old boy becomes first victim of dengue in Delhi this year, say municipal authorities

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy has succumbed to dengue, the first reported death due to the vector-borne disease in the city this season, municipal authorities said on Monday.

"The boy, identified as Nitish Kumar, hailed from Bihar and was residing in Safdarjung area in south Delhi. He died at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital," South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat told PTI.

This is the first dengue death reported this year in the national capital, which is battling the sting of malaria and chikungunya too.

Authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "The boy was brought to the hospital on 30 July and died due to dengue haemorrhagic fever on 1 August."

At least 657 people have been affected by dengue this season, according to a municipal report released on Monday. At least 153 cases of the disease have been reported this month till 19 August.

Of the 657 dengue cases, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states.

The number of people affected by malaria this year till 19 August, has climbed to 412 while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.