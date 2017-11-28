Tussle between Kiran Bedi, V Narayanasamy govt has brought Puducherry to a halt, says AIADMK

Puducherry: The Opposition AIADMK on Tuesday urged the territorial government to bring in "administrative reforms" to ensure smooth working of the government.

Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK, A Anbalagan, said the current tussle between the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the government had brought the whole machinery to a halt with most welfare schemes not seeing the light of the day.

He urged the government to bring in administrative reforms to ensure smooth working of the government and for the benefit of people.

He appealed to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to release a 'white paper' on the government's fiscal position.

Anbalagan said the Lt governor and the chief minister should function in tandem so that the welfare measures meant for the poor could be implemented without any hiccups.