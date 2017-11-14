Turkey and Russia agrees to focus on political solution in Syria | Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia have agreed to focus on a political solution in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/PoolErdogan said he was glad Turkey had started to send agricultural goods to Russia but wanted the last restrictions on bilateral trade lifted. He was speaking after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

