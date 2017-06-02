TSPSC Group 2 exam 2016 results declared: Check your grades on tspsc.gov.in

The Group 2 results for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exam 2016-17 have been declared. The exam was held on 11 November and 13 November, 2016.

The candidates can check the results at the official website of the commission tspsc.gov.in. Follow the steps below to check your grades:

Visit the official website of TSPSC On the homepage, click on the ‘Group II results 2016’ section A new page will open displaying all four papers Click on them and check the answer keys

The commission had earlier released the answer keys and invited objections, the last date of which is already over, according to The Indian Express.

The report added that the recruitment examination was conducted to fill a total of 1,032 vacancies across the state. A total of about 8.18 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared in 1,911 test in Telangana.

The commission has also announced the cut-off marks based on the number of posts and the level of competition. Candidates scoring above the Group II cutoff marks will be mentioned in official merit list, India.com reported.

The shortlisted candidates have to go through the certificate verification process, after which the Commission will publish the provisional list of eligible candidates for the interview separately.

