TS EAMCET Results 2017 to be declared today: Check your grades at ecet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State ‪Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test‬ (TS EAMCET) results will be declared on Monday. The results can be be accessed on ecet.tsche.ac.in

The test is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This year, JNTU, Hyderabad conducted the test on 12 May.

The test is a pre-requisite for admission into various colleges and technical universities across the newly-formed state.

According to NDTV, 2,20,070 candidates registered for the TS EAMCET in 2017. While, 1,41,054 registered for the engineering exam, 79,013 registered for the pharmacy and agriculture entrance courses.