TS EAMCET 2017 answer key to be released soon: Visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in for more information

The answer key for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2017 will be displayed soon on the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on Friday at 27 centres across the country by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), reported NDTV.

It is the prerequisite for admission into several professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in Telangana. The Indian Express also reported that candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission in BE, BTech and BSc courses in Agriculture and Technology at these institutions.

Here are the steps you need to follow to view the answer key:

— Visit the Telangana EAMCET 2017 official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

— On the homepage of the website, click on the TS EAMCET 2017 answer keys section when it goes up on the site.

— Enter your registration number and other details.

— Download the answer key and take a print out, if required.

Zee News futher reported that the answer key is loaded with the answers to the questions which a specific candidate has attempted. The candidate may not be able to get the exact score but will be able to get close to it.

Another report by The New Indian Express said that most of the exam candidates seemed happy with the exam as they found the question paper easy. Around 1,31,910 engineering candidates appeared for the exam whereas the exam for agriculture, pharmacy and allied streams were taken by 73,501 students.