Trump's Muslim ban: Kashmir athlete in for a shocker, says disappointed after US denies visa

On Tuesday, the United States embassy denied visa to a Kashmiri athlete citing reasons of the 'current policy' which can be alluded to US President Donald Trump's recent ban on Muslim immigrants.

The news came in on Tuesday, when 24-year-old Tanveer Hussain went to the US embassy in New Delhi to seek a visa for his latest visit to the country for a sports event. Talking to Firstpost, Hussain said, "The visa officer took my interview for five minutes and inquired about the sport. After the interview she went inside, spoke to someone and then said that I can't be granted visa because of the current policy of the United States."

He said, "This is the first time any country has refused visa to me. It is such a disappointing feeling that I don’t have a word to express it. I was going to represent India in the United States. It seems the visa ban is not for the seven countries of the Muslim majority countries, but on the Muslims throughout the world."

Hussain was visiting the country to take part in snowshoe championship in New York which is to be held on 25 February. He had received an invitation for the event, to be held in Saranac Lake, by the World SnowShoe Federation.

Hussain said, "I was preparing for this championship for a long time. All my documents, including an invitation letter and letters from Sports federation of India were there. I did not argue with the officer, I left humiliated and disgusted."

Hussain is a resident of Hassanabad Rainawari, Srinagar and plays the sport for the Jammu and Kashmir bank. He has represented India at many forums including most recently in Italy at the 2016 winter games, where he participated in the snowshoe championship.

Along with Hussain, his friend Abid Khan too was going for the event. He was denied the visa too. In a Facebook post, Clyde Rabideau, Mayor of Saranac Lake, shared his disappointment at the denial of visa to the two Kashmiris. In the post, Rabideau shared the conversation he had with Khan and assured that he will help them reach the event.

Donald Trump's policy against Muslims has come under a lot of debate and criticism by Muslim and non-Muslim nations alike.