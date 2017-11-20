Trump: U.S. designates N.Korea a state sponsor of terror, triggering sanctions | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is imposing further sanctions and penalties against North Korea by designating it a state sponsor of terrorism, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday. FILE PHOTOS: A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, U.S. September 21, 2017 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque, KCNA/Handout via REUTERS/File PhotosTrump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the U.S. Treasury Department will announce the further sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.

